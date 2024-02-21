Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 21st, 2024 at 20:33 IST

Sandeshkhali Uprising: VHP Slams Mamata Banerjee, Demands President's Rule in West Bengal

The VHP lashed the Mamata Banerjee government for defending the accused involved in such cases against women.

Digital Desk
Sandeshkhali
VHP demands President's Rule in West Bengal amid Sandeshkhali uprising | Image:Sandeshkhali
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Kolkata: The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday demanded that the President’s Rule should be imposed in West Bengal while slamming the Mamata Banerjee-led government over alleged atrocities against women in Sandeshkhali. The VHP lashed the Mamata Banerjee government for defending the accused involved in such cases against women. The right wing organisation, VHP also alleged that the West Bengal government is not taking action against the accused of the Sandeshkhali alleged incidents and asserted that President's Rule in the state is the demand of time. 

In a video message, VHP working president Alok Kumar said it is unfortunate that Mamata Banerjee, despite being a woman chief minister, is not taking action against the those involved the alleged rape and harrasment of women in Sandeshkhali.

Unfortunate that Mamata Banerjee is defending the accused, says VHP working president

Alok Kumar said crimes against women have been happening in West Bengal under the shadow of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) for a long time, and accused the chief minister of defending those involved in such cases.

“How unfortunate it is that the chief minister is a woman and she, instead of taking action against those involved in such cases, stops those who are going to meet the victims. Instead of holding Sheikh Shahjahan guilty, she is holding the officials and workers who are visiting there guilty,” he said.

The riverine Sandeshkhali area -- situated on the borders of the Sunderbans, about 100 kilometres from Kolkata -- has been witnessing protests after local women accused absconding TMC leader Sheikh Shajahan and his supporters of land grab and sexual assault under coercion.

It is unfortunate that Banerjee is defending them, the VHP leader added.

“It’s time that the Centre consider if there is rule of law in West Bengal and if the state government is abiding by the Constitution. Allegations are so serious that time has come to consider imposing President's Rule in Bengal,” Alok Kumar said.
 

Published February 21st, 2024 at 20:33 IST

