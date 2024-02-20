Updated February 20th, 2024 at 14:45 IST
Protest Intensifies Against Santu Pan's Arrest: Group in Kalaburagi Burn Mamata's Posters
As support pours in opposing R Bangla journalist Santu Pan’s arrest over his Sandeshkhali reportage, attempt to muzzle the media receives huge backlash
Kalaburagi, Karnataka: As support pours in for Republic Bangla journalist Santu Pan’s arrest on Monday evening while reporting on the law and order disruption in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali, Republic is gaining massive show of solidarity from all walks of life. With anger mounting among the public against the emergency-like situation in West Bengal under Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in the state and outrage spreading like wildfire, the effects can now be felt across the length and breadth of the country.
The latest support flooding is from Karnataka’s Kalaburagi, where members of Hindu Jagaran Sena are staging a protest at SVP Circle of Kalaburagi.
Holding West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s posters, the protesters raised slogans against the attempt to throttle the voice of the media, tearing down and burning her posters, opposing the unlawful arrest of Republic Bangla journalist Santu Pan.
Published February 20th, 2024 at 14:34 IST
