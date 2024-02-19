Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 08:05 IST

LIVE: NCW Chief Rekha Sharma To Visit Sandeshkhali Today, SC Hears PIL Seeking CBI Probe

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday pointed fingers at the BJP for instigating the turmoil in Sandeshkhali.

Apoorva Shukla
National Commission for Women Rekha Sharma.
National Commission for Women Rekha Sharma | Image:PTI
Sandeshkhali LIVE: National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma will be visiting Sandeshkhali, West Bengal on Monday, February 19 along with her delegation. The National Commission has earlier demanded accountability and swift action in the Sandeshkhali incident. The Supreme Court is also scheduled to hear on Monday a PIL seeking a court-monitored CBI or SIT probe into the violence in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali village.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said that she would be meeting the victims as well as the law enforcement officers incharge of the region during her visit to Sandeshkhali. Sharma will also meet the West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose. 

“As you know, very disturbing news has come from Sandeshkhali. I am going there and I want them (women) to get justice. I will meet the DG and the local police. I want to meet the women and assure them of my support. I will also be meeting the governor,” said Rekha Sharma. 

 

What is happening in Sandeshkhali? 

The women of Sandeshkhali have alleged that TMC strongman Shahjahan Sheikh and his aides sexually harassed them and grabbed their land forcefully. While his two aides Uttam and Shibu has been arrested by the agencies, Sheikh is on the run the run. Sheikh gathered limelight after a team of ED officials were attacked as it went to raid Sheikh in connection with the PDS scam in Sandeshkhali, North 24 Paraganas district close to Bengal Border. 

The police have so far arrested 18 people including local TMC leader Shibaprasad Hazra and Uttam Sardar in connection with the incidents of violence at Sandeshkhali. They have also added sections of 'gangrape' and 'attempted murder' against three of the prime accused, one of whom is still absconding.

Mamata accuses BJP of creating unrest in Sandeshkhali 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday pointed fingers at the BJP for instigating the turmoil in Sandeshkhali. This marks the second occasion in the past four days where the chief minister has levied accusations against the BJP for inciting unrest in the region.

"An incident has happened (in Sandeshkhali). It was made to happen. First, they (BJP) sent the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and then ED's friend, the BJP entered Sandeshkhali along with some media which started creating hullabaloo," Banerjee said.

 

Published February 19th, 2024 at 08:05 IST

