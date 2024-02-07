English
Updated January 21st, 2024 at 11:28 IST

Sania Mirza's BIG Revelation on Shoaib Malik's New Marriage: 'Was Already Divorced'

Breaking her silence, Sania Mirza, in a statement, declared that her marriage with Shoaib formally ended few months back.

Digital Desk
Sania Mirza's husband Shoaib Malik announces third marriage
Sania Mirza's husband Shoaib Malik announces third marriage | Image:Sania Mirza/Shoaib Malik/Instagram
Dubai: Day after former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik shared his wedding pictures with Sana Javed, his former wife Sania Mirza, in a statement, declared that her marriage with Shoaib formally ended few months back. Confirming the rumour of their divorce, Sania's team wrote: “Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eye. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his journey ahead!”

Revealing that Sania had initiated divorce proceedings with Shoaib Malik, her father Imran Mirza told new agency PTI that "it was a 'khula'", which refers to the right of a Muslim woman to divorce her husband. According to Pakistani media reports, even Shoaib's family was against his third marriage. 

Urging everyone to respect Sania's privacy, the tennis star's team further added: “At this sensitive period of her life, we would like to request all fans well-wishers to refrain from indulging in any speculation and to respect her need for privacy.”

There have been strong rumours since 2022 about differences between Shoaib and Sania leading to a split, and they have rarely been seen together in the last couple of years. Just a few days back Malik also unfollowed the Indian star on Instagram. Shoaib and Sania had got married in Hyderabad in the Indian player's hometown Hyderabad in April 2010 and they use to live in Dubai.

Sana Javed who has starred in a number of hit drama serial and also acted in Pakistani films had married singer Umair Jaiswal in 2020 at a simple ceremony amid the coronavirus pandemic. But, two months earlier, reports about their divorce emerged.

Published January 21st, 2024 at 11:02 IST

