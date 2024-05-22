Sania Mirza Shares New Nameplate in Adorable Photo with Son Izhaan, Post Goes Viral

Advertisement

Sania Mirza recently shared a series of photos on Instagram. Among the images showcasing moments with her friends and family, one particularly caught everyone's attention: a new nameplate for her house that reads "Sania and Izhaan."

Sania Mirza recently shared a series of photos on Instagram. Among the images, one caught everyone's attention: a new nameplate for her house that reads "Sania and Izhaan," with photos showcasing moments with her friends and family.

Advertisement

The post was shared on her Instagram handle, @mirzasaniar. Since then, the post has crossed nearly 1.5 lakh likes. Many netizens loved the picture and shared their views by commenting on her post. The photos have also led to a variety of comments, with many people reacting with heart emoticons.

Advertisement

“Women glow differently when they leave toxic people and relationships behind. You look amazing,” posted an Instagram user.

“Strong woman. Independent woman. Proud woman,” added another.

Advertisement

“You are strong enough to handle all the problems on your own,” expressed a third.

(





Advertisement