sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 21:59 IST, July 13th 2024

Sanitation Worker Goes Missing In Amayizhanjan Canal in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, Rescue Underway

A sanitation worker went missing in the Amayizhanjan canal in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram. The district administration has launched a rescue operation to trace

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Sanitation Worker Trapped In Amayizhanjan Canal in Thiruvananthapuram, Rescue Operation Underway
Sanitation Worker Trapped In Amayizhanjan Canal in Thiruvananthapuram, Rescue Operation Underway | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

21:59 IST, July 13th 2024