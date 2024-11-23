Conduct Maharashtra Elections Again On Ballot Paper: Sanjay Raut As Uddhav Loses Badly

Maharashtra Results 2024 LIVE : Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has alleged that there has been some manipulation in the vote counting process which is underway in Maharashtra. His statement has come as Mahayuti is racing towards a landslide in the state Assembly elections whereas the Maha Vikas Aghadi is trailing way behind.

Speaking to reporters, Sanjay Raut said, “They have done some 'gadbad', they have stolen some of our seats... This cannot be the public's decision, even the public does not agree with these results. Once the results are out, we will talk more. In every election seat, money-counting machines were installed. Is it possible that Shinde gets 60 seats, Ajit Pawar gets 40 seats and BJP gets 125 seats? The people of this state are not dishonest. We have their faith on the people of Maharashtra.”