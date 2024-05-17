Advertisement

New Delhi: In a span of less than 48 hours, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has displayed a stark contradiction in its response to the Swati Maliwal assault case. On May 15, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh admitted assaultgate against the former DCW chairperson, saying that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had taken cognizance of the allegations and assured that action would be taken against the accused close aide Bibhav. However, on May 17, senior Delhi Minister Atishi took a U-turn and openly dismissed Maliwal's claims. Atishi also termed Swati Maliwal a ‘pawn’ of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), thereby undermining the allegations and contradicting Singh's earlier statement. "Ever since Arvind Kejriwal has got bail, the BJP is rattled. Due to this, the BJP hatched a conspiracy, under which Swati Maliwal was sent to Arvind Kejriwal's house on the morning of 13th May. Swati Maliwal was the face and pawn of this conspiracy", claimed Atishi, denying her charges.

.

Moreover, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader claimed that they (BJP) intended to accuse the CM but the CM was not there at that time so he was saved. "After that, Swati Maliwal accused Bibhav Kumar. In her complaint to the police, she said she was assaulted. The video which has come out today shows her sitting comfortably in the drawing room (of the CM house) and threatening the police officials. She was also seen threatening Bibhav Kumar in the video. Neither her clothes were not torn nor any injury on her head can be seen in the video", Atishi told reporters.

The charges levelled by Maliwal are baseless. Maliwal insisted on meeting Kejriwal. She is Rajya Sabha MP and she should know that the CM has a busy schedule. Kumar told her that the chief minister is busy and unable to meet her. She shouted at him, pushed him and tried to enter the residential portion of the CM House," she claimed. "The whole incident proves that it was a BJP conspiracy and Swati Maliwal was made its face to frame Kejriwal," she alleged. Atishi said Kumar has also given a complaint to the police against Maliwal.

Advertisement

When Atishi was asked about Singh accepting misbehaviour with Maliwal, Atishi said, "AAP MP Sanjay Singh met Maliwal and he had only her version. But now this video has brought out the truth."

When AAP Admitted Assault Against Swati Maliwal

“Yesterday an incident took place. At the residence of Arvind Kejriwal, an incident of misbehaviour took place with Swati Maliwal by Vibhav Kumar (Arvind Kejriwal's PA). Swati Maliwal has informed about this incident to the Delhi Police. This is a condemnable incident. Arvind Kejriwal has taken cognizance of the incident and has directed for strict action in the incident...", AAP leader Sanjay Singh said in an official statement.

‘Political Hitman’ Trying to Save Himself

Earlier in the day, moments after a video purportedly showing Maliwal at the residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on May 13 surfaced, the former DCW chief took to X and said, “This time also this political hitman has started efforts to save himself”. Meanwhile, Delhi Police say that the video has come to their knowledge but it is yet to be verified.

Asserting that the truth will be revealed, MP Maliwal wrote, “Like every time, this time also this political hitman has started efforts to save himself. By getting his people to tweet and by playing videos without any context, he thinks he can save himself by committing this crime. Who makes a video of someone being beaten up? The truth will be revealed to everyone as soon as the CCTV footage of the house and the room is checked. Fall to whatever level you can, God is watching everything. One day everyone's truth will come out in front of the world.”

Advertisement

What's In The Video?

In the 52-second video, Maliwal can be seen arguing with the security staff at the Chief Minister's residence. In the purported video, Maliwal is heard saying that she has called the police control room and would wait till the police personnel arrived.

Advertisement

"I will tell all. Let me talk to your DCP," she says, warning the security personnel that she would get him terminated if he touches her.

Maliwal was allegedly assaulted by Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar at the chief minister's official residence on Monday. The Delhi Police registered an FIR in the matter on Thursday and named Kumar as an accused.