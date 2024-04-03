Advertisement

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday walked out of Tihar jail, a day after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy scam after the Enforcement Directorate said it had no objections. If reports are to be believed, Sanjay Singh will head straight to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence after walking out of jail.

A Delhi court has directed Singh not to tamper with evidence or influence witnesses in the Excise ‘scam’ case.

Singh has also been asked to submit his passport.

He will have to inform the court about the itinerary before leaving NCR

The AAP leader will have to always keep his phone location on.

In a big relief to Sanjay Singh ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the Supreme Court yesterday granted bail to Singh after six months in the money laundering case based on a concession given by the ED. The AAP leader is set to be released under terms and conditions set by the trial court. He will be allowed to engage in political activities but cannot make any statements with regard to the case. With this, Sanjay Singh becomes the first AAP leader to secure regular bail in liquorgate. His subordinates including Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his erstwhile deputy Manish Sisodia, and former health minister Satyendar Jain remain in judicial custody concerning the same case. Singh was arrested in the case by the ED on October 4 last year.