English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 09:17 IST

Santhan, Former Convict in Rajiv Gandhi Assassination, Dies of Cardiac Arrest

E Theranirajan, Dean of the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital where Santhan was undergoing treatment for "liver failure", said he died at 7.50 am.

Digital Desk
Sri Lankan national Santhan alias T Suthendiraraja
Sri Lankan national Santhan alias T Suthendiraraja | Image: PRI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Chennai: Santhan, a convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case who was later freed by the Supreme Court, died here on Wednesday following a cardiac arrest, a government official said.

Santhan alias T Suthendiraraja (55) is a Sri Lankan national and was one of the seven persons set free by the Supreme Court in 2022 after they served over 20 years of jail term in connection with the killing of the former prime minister near here in 1991.

Advertisement

E Theranirajan, Dean of the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital where Santhan was undergoing treatment for "liver failure", said he died at 7.50 am.

Santhan suffered a cardiac arrest around 4 am on Wednesday but was 'revived' following a CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) procedure and was given an oxygen supply and was on a ventilator, Theranirajan told reporters.

Advertisement

However, Santhan did not respond to treatment "and he died at 7.50 am today," he said.

"A post mortem will be conducted....legal arrangements are underway for the body to be sent to Sri Lanka," he added.

Advertisement

The deceased was admitted to the hospital here from a special camp in Tiruchirappalli, where he was lodged post his release, on January 27 for "liver failure", the Dean said. 

 

(Except the headline, Republic Digital has not edited the article)

Advertisement

Published February 28th, 2024 at 09:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

7 hours ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

7 hours ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

7 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

7 hours ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

8 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

8 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

8 hours ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

10 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

11 hours ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

14 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

15 hours ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

16 hours ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

16 hours ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

16 hours ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

16 hours ago
B Praak

B Praak In Jamnagar

16 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi In Jamnagar

16 hours ago
Shriya

Shriya's Style Moodboard

17 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. US, UK Target Iranian Deputy Commander And Houthi Member With Sanctions

    World6 minutes ago

  2. Liverpool’s injury list worsens after Ryan Gravenberch is ruled out

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  3. Bayern Munich designates Virat Kohli as Neuer's cross-sport counterpart

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  4. CUET PG 2024 exam schedule released, check dates here

    Education9 minutes ago

  5. Warner Bros Discovery to shut down New Zealand TV news provider

    Business News11 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo