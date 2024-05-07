Advertisement

Kohima, Mar 31 (PTI) The Southern Angami Public Organization (SAPO) on Thursday 'temporarily suspended' the indefinite bandh in force in the southern part of Kohima district restricting the movement of vehicles to Manipur.

The SAPO had initially imposed 72 hour bandh from March 21 midnight which was extended as indefinite bandh from March 24 midnight.

The decision to temporarily suspend the indefinite bandh against Manipur was taken unanimously after holding deliberation with its governing body and frontal organizations on Thursday, stated a release issued by SAPO president Kevipodi Sophie and general secretary Swelul Pucho here.

SAPO unanimously decided to temporarily suspend the indefinite bandh from 12 Noon based on the Tenyimi Peoples' Organization (TPO) "Ultimatum on Manipur to withdraw police forces from Kezoltsa and request to SAPO to lift the blockade thereof".

TPO is the apex body of several Naga tribes in Manipur and Nagaland.

It also considered the fervent request of the Angami Public Organization (APO), an apex body of the Angami community, to lift the bandh for the upcoming golden jubilee celebration of APO scheduled for April 8.

SAPO has been demanding upholding of the "Arbitration Undertaking" initiated by Tenyimi Peoples’ Organisation (TPO) and signed in 2017 by the three contending parties in the land dispute of Kezoltsa/Koziirii/Kazing/Dzükou area viz the SAPO, Mao Council (MC) and Maram Khullen.

They had unambiguously agreed that the dispute shall be resolved by Naga Customary way and on traditional ownership.

SAPO has also been asking the Manipur Government to withdraw its armed personnel from the disputed area in Kezoltsa bordering the two states.

Stating that the relaxation and lifting of indefinite bandh is a temporary measure, SAPO said if the Manipur government "fails" to adhere to the ultimatum served by TPO then it will initiate its own course of action. PTI NBS RG RG