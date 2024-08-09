sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | Vinesh Phogat | Paris Olympics | Waqf Bill | Bangladesh Crisis |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Neeraj Chopra's Mother's Reaction on Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem Bagging Gold Wins Heart. Here's Why

Published 09:32 IST, August 9th 2024

Neeraj Chopra's Mother's Reaction on Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem Bagging Gold Wins Heart. Here's Why

It is evident that Chopra and Nadeem share bonhomie off the pitch but Chopra's mother Saroj Devi also displayed affection towards Nadeem, transcending borders.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Manisha Roy
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Neeraj chopra said abhi bahut kuch karna hai as pakistan arshad nadeem wins gold
Neeraj Chopra's Mother's Reaction on Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem Bagging Gold Wins Heart. Here's Why | Image: X/PARIS 2024
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

08:45 IST, August 9th 2024