Published 09:32 IST, August 9th 2024
Neeraj Chopra's Mother's Reaction on Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem Bagging Gold Wins Heart. Here's Why
It is evident that Chopra and Nadeem share bonhomie off the pitch but Chopra's mother Saroj Devi also displayed affection towards Nadeem, transcending borders.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Manisha Roy
Neeraj Chopra's Mother's Reaction on Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem Bagging Gold Wins Heart. Here's Why | Image: X/PARIS 2024
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
08:45 IST, August 9th 2024