Updated March 4th, 2024 at 09:56 IST

Sarpanch Sanjay Duhan Shot Dead in Hisar, Haryana Police Launches Probe

Haryana police have launched an investigation into the incident, focusing on the long-standing feud between Sanjay and the former Sarpanch.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kanwari village Sarpanch Sanjay Duhan
Kanwari village Sarpanch Sanjay Duhan | Image:Republic
  • 2 min read
Hisar: Sarpanch Sanjay Duhan of Kanwari village in Hisar district, Haryana, was shot dead after miscreants fired over six bullets at him on Sunday, media reports said. The incident took place as Sanjay was leaving the village for a wedding ceremony around 7:30 pm. The attackers ambushed him, leading to the shooting. Upon hearing of the attack, Sanjay's family rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Last year, on March 9,  he son of the former Sarpanch, Karan Singh, was targeted in a similar attack. Media reports citing the local MLA, Vinod Bhayana, stated that the murder was a result of  minor rivalry. Bhayana said,"It's an unfortunate incident. There has been some minor rivalry ongoing in the village. At this point, I can't provide much information, but I believe it's a result of some rivalry. I've just arrived here, and the police will be investigating the matter. I believe the details will be revealed soon once the investigation is complete."

Police Launch Probe Focusing on Feud Between Sanjay Duhan and Former Sarpanch

Further, as per reports, the police have launched an investigation into the incident, focusing on the long-standing feud between Sanjay and the former Sarpanch. Sanjay's son, Puneet, is currently incarcerated in connection with a previous case related to the dispute.

DSP Ravinder Singh Sangwan Kumar, following the incident, said, ”We received information that the sarpanch of Kanwari village was shot dead. Our entire team visited the village, and three teams have been formed to start the investigation. As of now, we haven't received any complaints, so it wouldn't be appropriate to make any statements."

 

 

Published March 4th, 2024 at 09:24 IST

