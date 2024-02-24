Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 6th, 2021 at 08:22 IST

Sarpanchs should be aware of PFMS to know how to rightly spend village development funds: Minister

Sarpanchs should be aware of PFMS to know how to rightly spend village development funds: Minister

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Thane, Sep 5 (PTI) Union minister Kapil Patil on Sunday said urged sarpanchs (village heads) in the country to make themselves aware of the public finance management system (PFMS) so that they know the right way of spending the funds allotted by the government for village development.

The Minister of State for Panchayati Raj was speaking at a function in Thane city organised by the Zilla Parishad to felicitate teachers on the occasion of Teachers' Day.

Advertisement

"Sarpanchs need to know the ways and methods of spending the government funds that come for the village. The government provides enough funds for the development of villages. Therefore, sarpanchs should be aware of the system," he said.

He said that during his recent visit to Telangana, when he asked a sarpanch if he was aware of the PFMS, the latter replied in the negative.

Advertisement

On the occasion, Patil praised the quality of education being imparted in Zilla Parishad schools, and said that not only he himself, but even Prime minister Narendra Modi had studied in ZP schools.

He said that instead of imparting only bookish knowledge, teachers should give "practical knowledge" to students.

Advertisement

"Bookish knowledge is outdated now," he said.

"One should change as per the changing times, and both - teachers as well as students - should strive to do so. For this, there is a need to change the mentality," the minister said.

Advertisement

Teachers create the future of the nation. They should remove the unwanted things in students and focus on their best qualities, he said. PTI COR NP NP

Advertisement

Published September 6th, 2021 at 08:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Narendra Modi
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya's Cocktail Party

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Quality Time

6 hours ago
#SandeshkhaliRevolt

Shahjahan absconding

6 hours ago
Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi's Hydarabad Album

7 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Turns 90s Heroine

7 hours ago
pm modi

PM Modi Uses VR

11 hours ago
S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar On China

11 hours ago
Yana Mir

“I'm not Malala…”

13 hours ago
Sonarika Bhadoria

Sonarika's Wedding Bash

14 hours ago
Rakul-Jackky

Rakul At Jackky's Home

14 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Hits The Gym

16 hours ago
Rakul & Jackky Wedding

Rakul's Wedding Video

16 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Wraps Up Jigra Shoot

16 hours ago
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony to see Bollywood heroes perform

Celebs Prepare For WPL

16 hours ago
The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Military TV Shows To Add To Your Watchlist Now

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  2. Must-watch Movies Revolving Around Marines

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  3. Amid political chaos, broke Pakistan eyes fresh IMF loan, what's next?

    The Debate6 hours ago

  4. Can a different INDI take on BJP?

    The Debate6 hours ago

  5. Sanjay Leela Bhansali Movies' Revolving Around Complex Love Triangles

    Galleries6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo