English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 14:20 IST

Saumya Vishwanathan Murder Case: Two Convicts Move High Court Challenging Sentence

Convicts Baljeet Singh Malik and Amit Shukla, along with two others, were convicted for murder and running a crime syndicate

Srinwanti Das
Saumya Vishwanathan murder case
The two convicts accused of the murder of journalist Saumya Vishwanathan have approached the Delhi High Court | Image:File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The two convicts accused of the murder of journalist Saumya Vishwanathan have approached the Delhi High Court, challenging the judgement and sentence. Convicts Baljeet Singh Malik and Amit Shukla, along with two others, were convicted for murder and running a crime syndicate. The court had directed that convicts shall undergo the life sentence consecutively.

Baljeet Singh Malik and Amit Shukla have now filed appeals, challenging the judgment of October 18, 2023, and sentence for an offence under section 302/34 IPC read with Section 3( 1 ) (I) of the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act, 1999. They also sought suspension of sentence during the pendency of appeals. In this case, an FIR was registered under section 302 IPC at Police Station Vasant Kunj in 2008.

Advertisement

The trial court convicted Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Baljeet Singh Malik, Ajay Kumar and Ajay Sethi. The trial court had passed an order on November 25, 2023, whereby convicts were sentenced to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 25,000 for the alleged offence under section 302 of IPC. The appellant Baljeet Singh Malik was further sentenced to imprisonment for life along with a fine of Rs 1,00,000 for the commission of an offence punishable under section 3(l)(i) of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, 1999.

The court also convicted four accused Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Ajay Kumar and Baljeet Malik for the offence of murder. "The Court is of the considered view that the prosecution has duly proved beyond all reasonable doubt that accused Ravi Kapoor and his other associate's co-accused Amit Shukla, Ajay Kumar and Baljeet Malik had murdered the victim Saumya Vishwanathan with an intention to rob her on September 30, 2008, in between 03:25 am to 03:55 am at Nelson Mandela Marg," the judge said.

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 14:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

2 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

2 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

5 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

9 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. US military helicopter goes missing, Marines ask for ‘help’

    World20 minutes ago

  2. Delhi Cops Unearth Visa Scam Targeting Indian, Nepali Citizens

    India News20 minutes ago

  3. Ali Wong's Ex-husband Files For Joint Custody Of Their Two Kids

    Entertainment30 minutes ago

  4. Abbas-Mustan Planning Humraaz 2 - Will Bobby Deol Return For The Sequel?

    Entertainment39 minutes ago

  5. Massive Fire Breaks Out at Residential Property in Srinagar

    India News39 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement