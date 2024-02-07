Advertisement

New Delhi: The two convicts accused of the murder of journalist Saumya Vishwanathan have approached the Delhi High Court, challenging the judgement and sentence. Convicts Baljeet Singh Malik and Amit Shukla, along with two others, were convicted for murder and running a crime syndicate. The court had directed that convicts shall undergo the life sentence consecutively.

Baljeet Singh Malik and Amit Shukla have now filed appeals, challenging the judgment of October 18, 2023, and sentence for an offence under section 302/34 IPC read with Section 3( 1 ) (I) of the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act, 1999. They also sought suspension of sentence during the pendency of appeals. In this case, an FIR was registered under section 302 IPC at Police Station Vasant Kunj in 2008.

The trial court convicted Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Baljeet Singh Malik, Ajay Kumar and Ajay Sethi. The trial court had passed an order on November 25, 2023, whereby convicts were sentenced to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 25,000 for the alleged offence under section 302 of IPC. The appellant Baljeet Singh Malik was further sentenced to imprisonment for life along with a fine of Rs 1,00,000 for the commission of an offence punishable under section 3(l)(i) of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, 1999.

The court also convicted four accused Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Ajay Kumar and Baljeet Malik for the offence of murder. "The Court is of the considered view that the prosecution has duly proved beyond all reasonable doubt that accused Ravi Kapoor and his other associate's co-accused Amit Shukla, Ajay Kumar and Baljeet Malik had murdered the victim Saumya Vishwanathan with an intention to rob her on September 30, 2008, in between 03:25 am to 03:55 am at Nelson Mandela Marg," the judge said.