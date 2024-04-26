Updated April 11th, 2023 at 23:30 IST

Savarkar's birth anniversary will be celebrated as 'Swatantrya Gaurav Diwas': CM Eknath Shinde

The objective was to propagate his ideas, and several programmes will be organised for this, he said.

Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar's birth anniversary will be celebrated as 'Swatantrya Gaurav Diwas', Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced on Tuesday.

Savarkar was born on May 28, 1883, in present-day Nashik district.

State Industries Minister Uday Samant had written to Shinde stating that Savarkar's birth anniversary should celebrated on a grand scale as his patriotism, valour and progressive ideas will inspire the young generation.

The move came days after the Shiv Sena-BJP targeted Congress and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena after Rahul Gandhi took swipes at the Hindutva ideologue. 

