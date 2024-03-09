×

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 21:20 IST

'Save Bengal from Thieves': BJP's Kaustav Bagchi Hands Over 'Blood-Written' Letter to PM, Seeks Help

Kaustav Bagchi, who left Congress and joined BJP a few days ago, handed over a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
Koustav Bagchi
Koustav Bagchi | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Kolkata: Kaustav Bagchi, who left Congress and joined BJP a few days ago, handed over a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, which he claimed to be written from his ‘blood.'  

He handed over this letter to the Prime Minister during a rally organised in Siliguri, West Bengal. The letter reads, “Please save Bengal from thieves" (Translated from Bengali).

The BJP leader mentioned in his X post that upon receiving the letter, the Prime Minister scolded him. 

“Got a chance to interact with Shri Narendra Modi. For the sake of Bengal, handed him over a hand written letter with my blood. He accepted it but scolded me with compassion, just as my father would do. This makes him different from others.”

PM Modi's Sandeshkhali Attack on Mamata Govt

PM Modi, addressing a rally in West Bengal’s Siliguri on Saturday, expressed grave concern over the recent incidents of violence in Sandeshkhali, where women were reportedly subjected to torture. 

"The entire country is discussing the atrocities inflicted upon the women of Sandeshkhali," PM Modi remarked, denouncing the disturbing events. 

In a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal, PM Modi accused them of widespread corruption and maladministration. 

"TMC has resorted to creating fake job cards to siphon off public funds allocated under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) by the Centre. This is nothing but daylight robbery," PM Modi asserted.

Published March 9th, 2024 at 21:20 IST

