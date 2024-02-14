Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 11:11 IST

SBI Clerk Prelims 2024: Check JA Results, Date, Time at sbi.co.in

The results of State Bank of India (SBI) Clerk preliminary exam for the Junior Associate will be announced by the SBI on its official website sbi.co.in.

Digital Desk
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
SBI Clerk 2024 Results: The results of the State Bank Of India Junior Associate preliminary examination will be announced by the SBI on its official website sbi.co.in. The candidates can check SBI Clerk results on the careers page of the SBI website, when announced. The SBI JA Clerk Preliminary Examination was held on January 5, 6, 11 and 12 and results are expected in February. The total vacancies filled by the SBI Clerk 2024 examination will be 8,283. The candidates who will qualify for the Prelims examination will be called for the Mains round in the next cycle of the recruitment drive.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 Live: Steps To check The Result 
 

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.
Step 2: Go on the homepage and select 'Current Openings'  column 
Step 3: Next, select the ‘SBI Clerk Advertisement’ link.
Step 4: From the drop-down menu, select the SBI Clerk Preliminary result’ link.
Step 5: As a new tab opens, put the required credentials and click on submit.
Step 6: The SBI Clerk preliminary result 2024 will pop on the screen 
Step 7: Check and download the result.

Websites to Check Result


The SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 can be viewed on the following official websites once it has been released.
— sbi.co.in
— sbi.co.in/web/careers

 

Published February 14th, 2024 at 11:11 IST

