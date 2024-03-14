×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 22:27 IST

SBI Electoral Bond Data: EC Uploads Data on Its Website | Here's How to Access

The Supreme Court had given the Election Commission time till 5 pm on March 15 to upload the data on its website.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Election Commission of India
Election Commission of India (File Photo) | Image:Election Commission of India
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Electoral Bonds: The Election Commission on Thursday made the data on electoral bonds public. Following a Supreme Court directive, the State Bank of India shared the data with the poll panel on March 12. The top court had given the Election Commission time till 5 pm on March 15 to upload the data on its website. The EC has put the details on 'Disclosure of Electoral Bonds submitted by SBI' in two parts. 

According to the data uploaded by the poll panel, the buyers of electoral bonds include Grasim Industries, Megha Engineering, Piramal Enterprises, Torrent Power, Bharti Airtel, DLF Commercial Developers, Vedanta Ltd., Apollo Tyres, Lakshmi Mittal, Edelweiss, PVR, Keventer, Sula Wine, Welspun, and Sun Pharma. The parties that redeemed electoral bonds include the BJP, Congress, AIADMK, BRS, Shiv Sena, TDP, YSR Congress, DMK, JDS, NCP, Trinamool Congress, JDU, RJD, AAP, and the Samajwadi Party, according to the data.   

How to access electoral bond data | A step-by-step guide

  • Visit https://www.eci.gov.in/candidate-politicalparty
  • Click on the link which says electoral bonds
  • The link has 2 parts
  • For part 1 click on details of Electoral Bonds submitted by SBI Part- I
  • For part 2 click on details of Electoral Bonds submitted by SBI Part- II

In a landmark verdict delivered on February 15, a five-judge Constitution bench had scrapped the Centre's electoral bonds scheme that allowed anonymous political funding, calling it "unconstitutional" and ordered disclosure by the EC of donors, the amount donated by them and the recipients.

Published March 14th, 2024 at 22:27 IST

