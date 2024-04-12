×

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 17:49 IST

‘Bizarre’: SBI Refuses to Reveal Electoral Bonds’ Details Under RTI Act

SBI denied the information on electoral bonds citing two exemption clauses given under the Right to Information (RTI) Act -- section 8(1)(e) and section 8(1)(j)

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
SBI on electoral bonds
‘Bizarre’: SBI Refuses to Reveal Electoral Bonds’ Details Under RTI Act | Image:Republic
New Delhi: The State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday faced criticism for its refusal to disclose details of electoral bonds under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. Despite a Supreme Court directive, the bank has cited exemptions under the RTI Act, claiming that the “information is held in a fiduciary capacity and involves personal data.” The bank denied the information citing two exemption clauses given under the Right to Information (RTI) Act -- section 8(1)(e) that is related to records held in a fiduciary capacity and section 8(1)(j) that allows withholding personal information.

"Information sought by you is containing details of purchasers and political parties and hence, cannot be disclosed as it is held in fiduciary capacity disclosure of which is exempted under sections 8(1)(e) and (j) of the RTI Act," the response furnished by the central public information officer and deputy general manager of the SBI said on Wednesday.

The controversy stems from the electoral bonds scheme, which the Supreme Court has deemed "unconstitutional and manifestly arbitrary." 

On February 15, the apex court ordered the SBI to provide complete details of electoral bonds purchased since April 12, 2019, to the Election Commission (EC), which would then publish the information on its website by March 13.

However, on March 11, the SBI's petition seeking an extension of the deadline was dismissed by the court, which ordered the bank to disclose the details by March 12. 

RTI activist Commodore (retired) Lokesh Batra, who sought the information, expressed dismay at the bank's denial, especially considering that the details are already available on the EC's website. 

It is "bizzare" that the SBI denied the information that is already on the EC's website, Batra told PTI.

EC publishes data furnished by the SBI on its website

The EC eventually published the data provided by the SBI on its website on March 14, revealing details of donors and political parties that redeemed the bonds. 

However, on March 15, the Supreme Court criticized the SBI for withholding crucial information, including unique numbers associated with each electoral bond, necessary for matching donors with recipient parties.

A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said it had directed the disclosure of all the details of the bonds, including the names of the purchasers, amounts and dates of purchase.

All details have to be furnished by the SBI, the CJI observed, as the court admonished the bank for furnishing incomplete information, a day after the EC put out the entire list of entities that purchased the bonds for making political donations.

Published April 11th, 2024 at 17:49 IST

