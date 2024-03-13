SBI Reveals: 22,217 Electoral Bonds Purchased Between 2019-24, With 22,030 Redeemed

Advertisement

New Delhi: Two days after the Supreme Court reprimanded the State Bank of India in the electoral bonds case, the SBI filed a compliance affidavit on Wednesday and informed that a total of 22,217 electoral bonds were purchased and 22,030 redeemed by political parties between April 1, 2019, and February 15 this year. The remaining 187, the bank said, were redeemed and the money deposited in the Prime Minister's national relief fund, according to rules.

Electoral Bonds Case: What SBI Said In Its Compliance Affidavit

In the compliance affidavit filed in the apex court, the SBI said as per the court's direction, it has made available the details of electoral bonds to the Election Commission of India before the close of business hours on March 12.

"The State Bank of India has ready records in which the date of purchase, denomination and name of buyer were recorded, and (in relation to the political parties) the date of encashment and the denominations of the bonds encashed were recorded," the affidavit said.

"As per direction no. (b), the date of purchase of each electoral bond, the name of the purchaser and the denomination of the electoral bond purchased has been furnished. In terms of direction no.(c), the date of encashment of the electoral bonds, the name of political parties who have received the contributions and the denomination of the said bonds has also been furnished," the affidavit added.

It said the aforesaid data has been furnished in respect of bonds purchased and redeemed between April 12, 2019 to February 15, 2024.

"The electoral bonds were sold and redeemed in phases during this period and phase IX started from April 1, 2019. The number of bonds set out in the application included (by oversight) the bonds that were purchased during the period commencing April 1, 2019 and not from April 12, 2019," it said.

The affidavit also contains as annexure a copy of letter as proof of service of data sent by the SBI to EC. “The amount of the electoral bonds which were not encashed by the political party within the validity period of 15 days during this period have been transferred to Prime Minister's National Relief Fund, as per the Gazette notification no.20 dated January 2, 2018,” reads the letter sent by the SBI to the poll panel.

For the unversed, on March 11, a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud had dismissed the SBI's plea seeking an extension of time and ordered it to disclose the details of electoral bonds to the EC by close of business hours on March 12. The apex court had also directed the EC to publish the details shared by the bank on its official website by 5 pm on March 15.

Advertisement

In a landmark verdict delivered on February 15, a five-judge Constitution bench had scrapped the Centre's electoral bonds scheme that allowed anonymous political funding, calling it "unconstitutional" and ordered disclosure by the EC of donors, the amount donated by them and the recipients by March 13.

Ordering the closure of the scheme, the top court had directed the SBI, the authorised financial institution under the scheme, to submit by March 6 the details of the electoral bonds purchased since April 12, 2019, to date to the EC.

Advertisement

(With agency inputs)