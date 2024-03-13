×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 14:10 IST

SBI Reveals: 22,217 Electoral Bonds Purchased Between 2019-24, With 22,030 Redeemed

The SBI informed that a total of 22,217 electoral bonds were purchased and 22,030 redeemed by political parties.

Reported by: Digital Desk
The SBI informed that a total of 22,217 electoral bonds were purchased and 22,030 redeemed by political parties.
The SBI informed that a total of 22,217 electoral bonds were purchased and 22,030 redeemed by political parties. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Two days after the Supreme Court reprimanded the State Bank of India in the electoral bonds case, the SBI filed a compliance affidavit on Wednesday and informed that a total of 22,217 electoral bonds were purchased and 22,030 redeemed by political parties between April 1, 2019, and February 15 this year.  The remaining 187, the bank said, were redeemed and the money deposited in the Prime Minister's national relief fund, according to rules.

Electoral Bonds Case: What SBI Said In Its Compliance Affidavit

  • In the compliance affidavit filed in the apex court, the SBI said as per the court's direction, it has made available the details of electoral bonds to the Election Commission of India before the close of business hours on March 12.
  • "The State Bank of India has ready records in which the date of purchase, denomination and name of buyer were recorded, and (in relation to the political parties) the date of encashment and the denominations of the bonds encashed were recorded," the affidavit said.
  • "As per direction no. (b), the date of purchase of each electoral bond, the name of the purchaser and the denomination of the electoral bond purchased has been furnished. In terms of direction no.(c), the date of encashment of the electoral bonds, the name of political parties who have received the contributions and the denomination of the said bonds has also been furnished," the affidavit added.
  • It said the aforesaid data has been furnished in respect of bonds purchased and redeemed between April 12, 2019 to February 15, 2024.
  • "The electoral bonds were sold and redeemed in phases during this period and phase IX started from April 1, 2019. The number of bonds set out in the application included (by oversight) the bonds that were purchased during the period commencing April 1, 2019 and not from April 12, 2019," it said.
  • The affidavit also contains as annexure a copy of letter as proof of service of data sent by the SBI to EC. “The amount of the electoral bonds which were not encashed by the political party within the validity period of 15 days during this period have been transferred to Prime Minister's National Relief Fund, as per the Gazette notification no.20 dated January 2, 2018,” reads the letter sent by the SBI to the poll panel.

For the unversed, on March 11, a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud had dismissed the SBI's plea seeking an extension of time and ordered it to disclose the details of electoral bonds to the EC by close of business hours on March 12. The apex court had also directed the EC to publish the details shared by the bank on its official website by 5 pm on March 15.

Advertisement

In a landmark verdict delivered on February 15, a five-judge Constitution bench had scrapped the Centre's electoral bonds scheme that allowed anonymous political funding, calling it "unconstitutional" and ordered disclosure by the EC of donors, the amount donated by them and the recipients by March 13.

Ordering the closure of the scheme, the top court had directed the SBI, the authorised financial institution under the scheme, to submit by March 6 the details of the electoral bonds purchased since April 12, 2019, to date to the EC. 

Advertisement

(With agency inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 13:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Punjab shocker

Army Men Attacked

a minute ago
IPL 2024, RCB

IPL 2024: RCB new name

a minute ago
Sunil Gavaskar

IPL 2024 Commentators

2 minutes ago
Patna Blast

Transfomer Blast in Patna

7 minutes ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi's Haldi Ceremony

7 minutes ago
Stuart Broad on Virat Kohli

Broad on Kohli for T20 WC

9 minutes ago
Nifty falls below 22,000

Nifty falls below 22,000

11 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Shares BTS Pics

14 minutes ago
Feed Your Pet Birds These Safe And Healthy Treats

Safe Treats For Birds

16 minutes ago
BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas

17 minutes ago
Peanut butter with stuffed dates

Khajoor Based Dishes

17 minutes ago
HPCA Stadium Dharamshala

IPL 2024 Venues List

17 minutes ago
Nayab Singh Saini

Saini Wins Floor Test

18 minutes ago
Surbhi Chanda

Surbhi-Karan Wedding

19 minutes ago
BCCI

BCCI set to bar state

21 minutes ago
Representative image of happy zodiac signs

Cheerful Zodiac Signs

22 minutes ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Dons Sweatshirt

23 minutes ago
AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey

AFC asks ousted AIFF

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'I was gobsmacked. I couldn't even imagine the gesture from Rohit': Ash

    Sports 16 hours ago

  2. Man Held For Setting Live-in Partner Afire For Sexual Abuse of Daughter

    India News16 hours ago

  3. Police Shoot, Apprehend 3 Wanted Murder Accused in Northeast Delhi

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Mumbai To Change Names Of These 7 Railway Stations

    India News19 hours ago

  5. SHOCKING BEHAVIOUR from Pakistan's Naseem Shah forces PCB to impose fine

    Sports 20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo