Updated September 16th, 2021 at 12:54 IST

SC allows immersion of 'Ganesh idols' plaster of Paris in Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad

Press Trust Of India
New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) The Supreme Court Thursday granted "last chance” to Telangana authorities to permit immersion of Lord 'Ganesh idols' made up of plaster of Paris in Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana noted that this is a recurrent problem in Hyderabad city and despite giving several directions, the state government has not complied with the orders of the Telangana High Court prohibiting the immersion of idols and curb pollution there.

The apex court passed the order after taking note of the submission by the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that steps have been taken to minimise pollution in the lake, and idols are lifted by cranes soon after the immersion and transferred to solid waste disposal sites for disposal.

“In view of the submissions, we allow this year as last chance, to use this lake for immersion of idols," said the bench, also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, while seeking an undertaking for the next year.

The Telangana High Court on September 13 had refused to modify its earlier order banning immersion of Ganesh idols made of plaster of Paris (PoP) in Hussain Sagar Lake and other such places in the city. PTI PKS SJK SA

Published September 16th, 2021 at 12:54 IST

