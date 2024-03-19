Advertisement

Rishikesh, May 13 (PTI) The Central Empowered Committee has objected to the Uttarakhand Forest Department for upgrading an approximately nine-km stretch of the Laldhang-Chillarkhal road through the buffer zone of Rajaji Tiger Reserve without taking statutory clearances.

It had the permission of the Pauri district administration to repair just a patch of the road but it upgraded it in violation of a Supreme Court order, the CEC said. Objecting to the upgradation of the stretch, the panel, looking into irregularities in the Corbett and Rajaji Tiger Reserves, said the Pauri district magistrate had permitted to repair just a patch of the Laldhang-Chillarkhal road which is in the buffer zone of Rajaji Tiger Reserve.

But the Forest Department upgraded its stretch of around nine km without informing the Supreme Court or obtaining statutory clearances, it said. It is in violation of a Supreme Court order dated July 29, 2019 which says no road activity shall be undertaken in the reserve area without taking statutory approvals under section 38 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

The CEC is looking into both upgradations of the Laldhang-Chllarkhal road without necessary clearances and illegal felling of trees, besides the construction of buildings and a water body in Corbett Tiger Reserve. The CEC’s record of discussions of its meeting on April 29 and circulated among senior Uttarakhand officials, including its chief secretary carries the signature of its member secretary Amarnath Shetty. A copy of the record has also been accessed by PTI.

The CEC has sought the list of officers with names and designation, including DFOs, posted in jurisdictions of the Rajaji Tiger Reserve and Corbett Tiger Reserve from April 2021 to March 2022. It has also sought the names of Uttarakhand’s secretary / additional chief secretary dealing with the forest and wildlife matters and copies of the tour diaries and inspection notes connected with inspections or field visits of the two regions (Rajaji and Corbett).

The CEC has also asked the Uttarakhand Forest and Environment Department’s principal secretary to provide copies of show-cause notices issued by the government to its officials concerned on the irregularities besides reports of the committees set up by the state government to look into the irregularities. The CEC has also demanded a copy of the letter dated October 29, 2021 of the principal chief conservator (Forest) and the head of the Forest Force seeking funds from CAMPA (Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority) for the execution of various works in Corbett Tiger Reserve. The CEC has also taken exception to the appointment of Kishan Chand as DFO of Kalagarh division despite a report against him by the DIG (Vigilance) and the head of Forest Force.

Kishan Chnad who is currently under suspension had played a key role in illegal constructions in Corbett.