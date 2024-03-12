Advertisement

New Delhi: The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, asked the Centre to consider the possibility of providing a one-time aid package by March 31 to the Kerala government so that it may deal with the state's financial woes. The comment by the apex court was made as part of a lawsuit filed by the Kerala government accusing the Centre of interfering in the exercise of its "exclusive, autonomous and plenary powers" to regulate the state's finances by imposing a ceiling on borrowing.

Kerala stated that the Constitution gives the states autonomy to regulate their own finances under various articles and that borrowing limits are regulated by state legislation.

The Centre, on the other hand, in a written note to the top court, contended that uncontrolled borrowing by states would have an impact on the credit rating of the nation as a whole. Moreover, the Centre said that the fiscal edifice of Kerala has been diagnosed with "several cracks".

The Kerala government, represented by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, mentioned its pending lawsuit against the central government for urgent hearing before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and KV Viswanathan, saying that the Union was not releasing necessary funds.

Agreeing to list the plea of the state government for hearing on Wednesday, the bench said the Centre can be "slightly liberal and give a one-time package as a special case" to Kerala.

The bench said more rigid conditions may be put in future budgets and, in the meantime, a special package be given to the state before March 31. Additional Solicitor General N Venkataraman, appearing for the Centre, said the offsetting balance is having a cumulative effect on Kerala's finances and the state deferred fiscal consolidation twice.

Offsetting balance is a minimum credit balance that a bank may require a borrower to keep in deposit as a condition for granting a loan.

"We are really constrained and our hands are tied," the ASG said.

"We are not experts, cannot tell you the way out," the bench told the central government's law officer.

The bench had said on March 6 that fiscal mismanagement by states is an issue the Union government has to be concerned about as it impacts the nation's economy.

It had advised the Centre and the Kerala government to iron out their differences on a cap on net borrowing by the southern state.