Published 13:28 IST, October 23rd 2024
SC Defers Hearing on Pleas Against Immunity to Husbands in Marital Rape Cases
The CJI said he will not be able to conclude the hearing and render the verdict if the hearing does not conclude before the top court closes for Diwali vacation
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
SC defers hearing on pleas against immunity to husbands in marital rape cases | Image: PTI/file
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
13:28 IST, October 23rd 2024