Published 11:55 IST, July 19th 2024

SC Dismisses Plea of Two Convicts in Bilkis Bano Case Against Jan 8 Verdict

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea of two of the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case challenging the January 8 verdict.

Supreme Court
Around 870 Convicts in 18 States and UTs Seek to File Appeals After Receiving Legal Aid: NALSA to SC | Image: (Getty Images)
