SC Dismisses Plea Seeking Review of its Jan 3 Verdict in Adani-Hindenburg Case
SC has dismissed a plea seeking review of its January 3 verdict by which it refused to transfer the probe into allegations of stock price manipulation by the Adani Group to a special investigation team or the CBI.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
SC Dismisses Plea Seeking Review of its Jan 3 Verdict in Adani-Hindenburg Case | Image: Republic
