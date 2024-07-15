sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 14:30 IST, July 15th 2024

SC Dismisses Plea Seeking Review of its Jan 3 Verdict in Adani-Hindenburg Case

SC has dismissed a plea seeking review of its January 3 verdict by which it refused to transfer the probe into allegations of stock price manipulation by the Adani Group to a special investigation team or the CBI.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
SC Dismisses Plea Seeking Review of its Jan 3 Verdict in Adani-Hindenburg Case
SC Dismisses Plea Seeking Review of its Jan 3 Verdict in Adani-Hindenburg Case | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

14:30 IST, July 15th 2024