SC Gives Bail to Chhattisgarh Businessman in Mahadev Betting App Case
The Supreme Court on Thursday gave bail to Chhattisgarh-based businessman Sunil Dammani, arrested by the ED in August last year in a money laundering case
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Image: PTI
