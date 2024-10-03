sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Toilet seat tax | Tirupati Laddu Row | US Elections | Haryana Election | Middle East Conflict |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • SC Gives Bail to Chhattisgarh Businessman in Mahadev Betting App Case

Published 15:00 IST, October 3rd 2024

SC Gives Bail to Chhattisgarh Businessman in Mahadev Betting App Case

The Supreme Court on Thursday gave bail to Chhattisgarh-based businessman Sunil Dammani, arrested by the ED in August last year in a money laundering case

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
The Supreme Court on Thursday gave bail to Chhattisgarh-based businessman Sunil Dammani,
The Supreme Court on Thursday gave bail to Chhattisgarh-based businessman Sunil Dammani, | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

15:00 IST, October 3rd 2024