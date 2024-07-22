Published 14:55 IST, July 22nd 2024
SC Grants Bail to Ashish Mishra in Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Case
Supreme Court gave bail to ex-Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra in the case related to the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence that claimed 8 lives.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
14:55 IST, July 22nd 2024