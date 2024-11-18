sb.scorecardresearch
Published 20:17 IST, November 18th 2024

SC Issues Circular Advising Staff to Wear Masks

On Monday, the Supreme Court issued a circular recommending its staff wear masks in response to the alarming pollution levels in the national capital.

Supreme Court
Supreme Court of India | Image: PTI
20:17 IST, November 18th 2024