×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 17:22 IST

SC Orders Deletion Of Bansuri Swaraj's Name From AAP leader Sanjay Singh's Bail Order

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the deletion of advocate Bansuri Swaraj's name from its order of granting bail to AAP leader Sanjay Singh after the Enforcement Directorate said her name got added to the list due to an "inadvertent error".

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
SC Orders Deletion Of Bansuri Swaraj's Name From AAP leader Sanjay Singh's Bail Order
SC Orders Deletion Of Bansuri Swaraj's Name From AAP leader Sanjay Singh's Bail Order | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the deletion of advocate Bansuri Swaraj's name from its order of granting bail to AAP leader Sanjay Singh after the Enforcement Directorate said her name got added to the list due to an "inadvertent error".

A bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna said, "Ok, we will correct the order." Advocate Zoheb Hussain, appearing for the ED, said Swaraj did not appear in the case nor did she represent the agency in the matter.

Advertisement

"Due to some inadvertent error her name is reflected in the appearance slip," Hussain said.

Bansuri Swaraj is a BJP candidate from the New Delhi parliamentary constituency.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, the top court granted Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh bail in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy scam after the Enforcement Directorate said it had no objections.

Singh, who has been in jail for six months, was ordered to be released by a bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice P B Varale. 

Advertisement

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 17:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ambati Rayudu slams RCB

Rayudu's TROLLS RCB

a few seconds ago
DC vs KKR

IPL 2024, DC vs KKR Live

5 minutes ago
Taiwan Earthquake

news

9 minutes ago
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Wednesday Result

Nagaland Lottery Today

13 minutes ago
Vistara flight

Vistara Flight cancelled

17 minutes ago
Online payment

UPI transaction volume

18 minutes ago
Insolvency

Approval of resolution

19 minutes ago
Violence biggest challenge during elections in West Bengal: PM Modi

PM Modi

19 minutes ago
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Rajnath's Moye Moye Jibe

21 minutes ago
App Store

Apple sideloading apps

25 minutes ago
Karnataka High Court

Karnataka Shocker

28 minutes ago
NCIIPC-AICTE Pentathon 2024

NCIIPC-AICTE Pentathon

30 minutes ago
Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae

Anya Taylor Is Married

30 minutes ago
Mayawati BSP

BSP List

31 minutes ago
NSA Ajit Doval led Indian Delegation at SCO Meet in Kazakhstan

Ajit Doval at SCO Meet

31 minutes ago
Startups

Startup investment trends

34 minutes ago
F1

Liberty Media to add Moto

37 minutes ago
Hema Malini Prays at Yamuna Bank in Mathura Ahead Of Nomination Filing

Hema Malini

40 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kolkata: Police Recover Severed Head of Woman With Sindur and Bindi

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Arvind Kejriwal Unwell in Tihar Jail, Lost 4.5 Kg in 12 Days

    India News8 hours ago

  3. Video Shows Drunk British Royal Navy Official Trying To Bite People

    India News8 hours ago

  4. AAP Announces 'Samuhik Upwas' Against Kejriwal's Arrest on April 7

    India News8 hours ago

  5. Fact Check: Fake Newspaper Clip Claims Kejriwal Was Accused Of Rape

    India News8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo