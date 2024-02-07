Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 29th, 2024 at 23:07 IST

SC Recalls 2023 Decision on Relocation of Liquor Shop Away From Temple, Mosque, Edu Institutions

The Supreme Court on Monday recalled its 2023 decision ordering relocation of a liquor shop in Puducherry to an area beyond 500 metres from a temple, mosque or an educational institution.

Press Trust Of India
SC recalls 2023 decision on relocation of liquor shop away from temple, mosque, edu institutions
New Delhi: On Monday, the Supreme Court reversed its 2023 decision that mandated relocating a liquor shop in Puducherry beyond a 500-meter radius from a temple, mosque, or educational institution. The Court stated that local municipal laws would now be applicable to address the regulation of wine shops.

In a prior landmark ruling in 2016, titled "State of Tamil Nadu Vs K Balu," the Supreme Court had decreed that no liquor shops would be allowed within 500 meters of national and state highways. This measure aimed to curb drunken driving and reduce road accidents.

Later, the decision was modified and liquor vends were permitted at a distance of 220 metres from national and state highways if the area is a municipal area with a minimum population of 20,000.

It was also held that besides the apex court judgement, the state government will be free to frame a policy on setting up liquor shops keeping in mind the local municipal laws and regulations.

However, a Supreme Court bench on March 20, 2023, ordered the relocation of a liquor shop beyond 500 metres in Puducherry while relying on the 2016 judgement.

It did not notice the subsequent modifications made by the apex court in the judgement.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra on Monday took note of the submissions of Attorney General R Venkataramani, appearing for the Union Territory (UT) of Puducherry, that the order was passed erroneously and needed to be recalled.

Recalling the order, the top court restored the cases related to the relocation of the liquor shop in the UT on the records of the Madras High Court for fresh adjudication.

The bench also noted that the facts in the present case pertained to municipal laws and overlooked the subsequent clarification issued by the court concerning the Tamil Nadu case.

Published January 29th, 2024 at 23:07 IST

