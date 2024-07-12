Published 16:47 IST, July 12th 2024
SC Refuses to Entertain Plea on Protection of Doctors from Violence, Says Existing Laws Sufficient
The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a Delhi Medical Association plea seeking directions for the protection of doctors from violence.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
SC Refuses to Entertain Plea on Protection of Doctors from Violence, Says Existing Laws Sufficient | Image: File
- Listen to this article
