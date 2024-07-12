sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 16:47 IST, July 12th 2024

SC Refuses to Entertain Plea on Protection of Doctors from Violence, Says Existing Laws Sufficient

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a Delhi Medical Association plea seeking directions for the protection of doctors from violence.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Supreme Court Directs AAP to Vacate Party Office By June 15 In Major Blow
SC Refuses to Entertain Plea on Protection of Doctors from Violence, Says Existing Laws Sufficient | Image: File
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

16:47 IST, July 12th 2024