Published 11:39 IST, July 15th 2024

SC Refuses to Grant Interim Bail to Activist Jyoti Jagtap in Elgar Parishad Case

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant interim bail to activist Jyoti Jagtap, who is in jail in connection with the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
