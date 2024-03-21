×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 14:00 IST

SC Stays Centre's Fact Check Unit Under Press Information Bureau

The Fact Check Unit was notified on March 20 under Information Technology Rules, 2021, by the Ministry of Electronics and IT

Reported by: Digital Desk
The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the notification of Fact Check Units (FCUs) by Centre
The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the notification of Fact Check Units (FCUs) by Centre | Image:Social Media
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the Centre's notification on setting up a fact-checking unit under the Press Information Bureau (PIB) to identify fake news about the Union government.

The top court was hearing petitions filed Political satirist and comedian Kunal Kamra, Association of Indian Magazines, News Broadcasters of Digital Association & Editor's Guild of India seeking an interim stay on Fact-Check Units under the new IT Amendment Rules 2023.

Advertisement

The Fact Check Unit was notified on March 20 under Information Technology Rules, 2021, by the Ministry of Electronics and IT.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud set aside the March 11 order of the Bombay High Court which had refused to grant interim stay on setting up the FCU under the amended IT Rules to identify fake and false content on social media about the Union government.

Advertisement

"We are of the considered view that questions before the HC deal with core questions on Article 19(1)(a) of the constitution," the bench said.

"We are of the view that notification dated March 20, 2024, after rejection of application of interim relief, needs to be stayed. The challenge to the validity of 3(1)(b)(5) involves serious constitutional question and the impact of the rule on free speech and expression would need to be analysed by the high court," the bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said.

Advertisement

Rule 3(1)(b)(v) of the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021 The FCU will be the nodal agency to tackle or alert about all fake news or misinformation related to the central government.

The notification came days after the Bombay High Court declined to restrain the Centre from notifying the unit. The petition was filed by stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra and the Editors Guild of India.

Advertisement

In April last year, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) promulgated the 2023 Rules, which further amended the Information Technology Rules, 2021.

Under the new rules, if the fact check unit comes across or is informed about any posts that are "fake", "false" or contain "misleading" facts pertaining to the business of the government, it would flag it to the social media intermediaries.

Advertisement

The online intermediaries would then have to take down such content if they wanted to retain their "safe harbour" (legal immunity against third-party content).

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 13:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ravi Shankar Prasad

BJP Slams Congress

a few seconds ago
Maria Sakkari fitness

Maria Sakkari physique

a few seconds ago
Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi address joint press conference on the issue of frozen bank accounts of Congress party

Cong on Accounts Frozen

a few seconds ago
HD Kumaraswamy Undergoes Cardiac Surgery

HD Kumaraswamy

a minute ago
Rohit Sharma with five IPL trophies he won as MI captain

Rohit's MOST CRUCIAL IPL

2 minutes ago
Gold

Gold prices record high

5 minutes ago
Not brushing technique

Worst Dental Care Mistake

5 minutes ago
fashion revolution day 2020

Jennifer Lopez's outfits

6 minutes ago
BA Crew Fired Over Racist Video Mocking Chinese Family

2 BA Crew Fired

8 minutes ago
Congress leader Anand Sharma

Anand Sharma Slams Rahul

10 minutes ago
Broccoli freckles trend

Broccoli Freckles Trend

11 minutes ago
SS Karthikeya

SS Karthikeya Slammed

15 minutes ago
CSK players with their fifth IPL trophy

Chennai Super Kings

16 minutes ago
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni

CSK vs RCB

17 minutes ago
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi

Rahul 'Shakti' Remark

18 minutes ago
Google

गूगल की वॉर्निंग

20 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo

Will Ronaldo play?

20 minutes ago
Abdul Mohammed

Indian Student Kidnapped

23 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jabalpur Man Wants To Contest For LS Polls, Pays Security Deposit

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Sara Opens Up About Being Raised 'Single-handedly' By Mom Amrita Singh

    Entertainment16 hours ago

  3. ‘Making Plans for the Initial 100 Days of Our Third Term’: PM | LIVE

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Assam STF Nabs Top ISIS Terrorists During Search Operation Along IB Area

    India News18 hours ago

  5. Centre Notifies Fact Check Unit Under PIB To Monitor Online Content

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo