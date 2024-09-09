sb.scorecardresearch
Published 16:27 IST, September 9th 2024

SC Stays HC Verdict Asking UP Govt to Prepare Fresh Selection List of 69k Assistant Teachers

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Allahabad High Court order asking the Uttar Pradesh government to prepare a fresh selection list for the appointment of 69,000 assistant teachers in the state.

