Published 16:27 IST, September 9th 2024
SC Stays HC Verdict Asking UP Govt to Prepare Fresh Selection List of 69k Assistant Teachers
The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Allahabad High Court order asking the Uttar Pradesh government to prepare a fresh selection list for the appointment of 69,000 assistant teachers in the state.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
SC Stays HC Verdict Asking UP Govt to Prepare Fresh Selection List of 69k Assistant Teachers | Image: PTI/File/Representative
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
16:27 IST, September 9th 2024