Updated February 9th, 2024 at 17:19 IST

SC to Hear Plea Seeking to Determine if a Life Sentence is for Life

The plea filed by convicted serial killer Chandrakant Jha contends that imprisonment till the end of natural life violates the fundamental rights of a convict.

Digital Desk
supreme court
The Supreme Court of India. | Image:ANI
NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is set to hear a petition which seeks to determine if a life sentence is indeed applicable for the entirety of a person's life or whether such a sentence can be commuted or even remitted under Section 432 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). Section 432 of CrPC specifically grants concerned authorities the power to suspend or remit sentences. The plea has been filed by Chandrakant Jha, a serial killer accused of killing and dismembering 18 migrant workers in Delhi between 1997 and 2008, who was ultimately convicted on three counts of murder.

While he was initially sentenced to death, his sentence was commuted in 2016 by the Delhi High Court to imprisonment for "remainder of his natural life" without remission, saying he must be "emphatically and adequately punished" for his "heinous" crime.

In his plea filed through advocate Rishi Malhotra, Jha says that he has been convicted under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code. He notes, as mentioned above, that his death sentence was later commuted to a sentence of life in prison with the specific rider that it would be for the remainder of his natural life. 

"It is pertinent to mention here that section 302 of IPC expressly mentioned two punishments i.e., one is the punishment of death and the second is imprisonment for life. It does not mention any other punishment apart from these two," the plea said.

"It is submitted that legislature has not intended consciously to amend Section 302 of IPC and add the till natural life instead of only life. Therefore, the law does not contemplate that life means natural only," it said.

The plea said if imprisonment for life is construed as being till the end of natural life, then it violates the fundamental right of a convicted person.

It said the imposition of imprisonment till the end of natural life for the offence of murder was unconstitutional for the reason that it completely snatches the chance of reformation of an individual and violates remission policy and rules prescribed by state governments.

"It is also pertinent to mention here that remission of an individual is a statutory right under section 432 of CrPC. Sentencing is a judicial exercise of power," the plea said. It said the sentence awarded by the high court to the petitioner was not justifiable.

"The main issue raised before this court is as to whether the specification of 'life sentence' would mean till the whole life or can it be commuted or remitted by way of remission powers under section 432 of CrPC," the plea said.

A bench of justices Hrishikesh Roy and Prashant Kumar Mishra issued a notice to the Delhi government seeking its response to the plea filed by Chandrakant Jha.

With inputs from PTI. 

Published February 9th, 2024 at 17:14 IST

