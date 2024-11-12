Published 23:58 IST, November 12th 2024
SC To Pronounce Verdict on Pleas For Guidelines on Demolition of Properties on November 13
The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict on Wednesday on pleas seeking framing of guidelines on demolition of properties in the country.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Supreme Court of India | Image: PTI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
23:58 IST, November 12th 2024