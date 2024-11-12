sb.scorecardresearch
  • SC To Pronounce Verdict on Pleas For Guidelines on Demolition of Properties on November 13

Published 23:58 IST, November 12th 2024

SC To Pronounce Verdict on Pleas For Guidelines on Demolition of Properties on November 13

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict on Wednesday on pleas seeking framing of guidelines on demolition of properties in the country.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Supreme Court
Supreme Court of India | Image: PTI
