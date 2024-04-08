Scam Alert: MNGL Issues Warning Amid Surge in Fake Billing Calls

MNGL urged customers to report any suspicious calls to the authorities promptly. | Image: Shutterstock

Advertisement

Pune: Amid a surge in fraudulent calls aimed at payments for bills, the Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) is cautioning its customers, stating that these deceptive calls, which falsely claim to be from MNGL, urge recipients to download a provided link to settle their bills.

However, the company asserts that it does not offer any such service of mobile-based bill payment and further advises consumers to exercise caution and refrain from trusting such calls.

Advertisement

This response comes following mounting complaints, where the MNGL has initiated proactive measures to raise awareness among its customers and protect them from falling victim to such scams.

The company stressed that legitimate bill payments can only be made via authorised channels, including the MNGL website, Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS), NACH, ECS, and designated bank branches or in walk-in centres.

Advertisement

Taking a firm stance against such fraudulent activity, the company has lodged a formal complaint with the Pune police commissioner and is currently actively passing on warnings through official media channels, such as newspapers, radio broadcasts, and even SMS alerts.

It urged customers to report any suspicious calls to the authorities promptly.

Advertisement

In light of these developments, MNGL urged its customers to stay informed and vigilant to safeguard against falling prey to such scams and protect their financial interests.