Scary Video Of Black Panther Quietly Entering A House Near Coonoor Goes Viral | WATCH
Viral Video: A Black Panther can be seen silently entering a house at night in the footage that was uploaded to X, the previous Twitter.
Viral: There are more and more reports of leopard sightings in residential areas, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra, which is contributing to the rise in the leopard scare. However, at Coonoor, a black panther this time caused fear. A video that has gone viral shows a Black Panther wandering outside a residence in Coonoor, Nilgiris.
Bagheera Entering House
When the wild beast was spotted in the residential area at night, the locals were shocked. Since this was the first time a panther had been observed in the area, panic broke out among the surrounding community. A Black Panther can be seen silently entering a house at night in the footage that was uploaded to X, the previous Twitter. Even though the main door of the house was closed, everyone is horrified by the horrifying CCTV footage. The Panther was seen poking around in search of food or a place to enter.
The video has received 12 K views and a ton of likes and comments since it was shared. "Such a beauty and scary as well," commented one person. "Bagheera," remarked another user. Huge! In Size! Magnificence."
