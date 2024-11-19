Published 14:27 IST, November 19th 2024
School Bus Collides with Loader in UP's Muzaffarnagar, 10 Students Injured
The accident occurred within the jurisdiction of Phugana police station when the school bus was carrying students from Gayatri School in Kandhala.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
School bus collides with loader in UP's Muzaffarnagar, 10 students injured | Image: pti
