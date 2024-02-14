Updated February 14th, 2024 at 12:19 IST
School Bus Overturns in Anantapur's Uravakonda, 4 Students Injured
As many as 27 school students were travelling in the bus at the time of accident.
Digital Desk
- India
- 1 min read
Bus Overturns in Uravakonda | Image:Republic
Advertisement
Uravakonda: A private bus in Andhra Pradesh's Uravakonda city overturned leaving several students injured on Wednesday.
As per sources, the private bus of AVR school completely overturned at Shekshanupally with a near miss.
Advertisement
As many as 27 students were reported to be on the bus at the time of the accident, out of which 4 have sustained minor injuries.
Reports suggest that the steering of the bus was cut while going from Jarutla Rampuram to Uravakonda.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published February 14th, 2024 at 12:12 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.