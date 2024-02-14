Advertisement

Uravakonda: A private bus in Andhra Pradesh's Uravakonda city overturned leaving several students injured on Wednesday.

As per sources, the private bus of AVR school completely overturned at Shekshanupally with a near miss.

Advertisement

As many as 27 students were reported to be on the bus at the time of the accident, out of which 4 have sustained minor injuries.

Reports suggest that the steering of the bus was cut while going from Jarutla Rampuram to Uravakonda.

Advertisement