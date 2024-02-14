Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 12:19 IST

School Bus Overturns in Anantapur's Uravakonda, 4 Students Injured

As many as 27 school students were travelling in the bus at the time of accident.

Digital Desk
Bus Overturns in Uravakonda
Bus Overturns in Uravakonda | Image:Republic
Uravakonda: A private bus in Andhra Pradesh's Uravakonda city overturned leaving several students injured on Wednesday. 

As per sources, the private bus of AVR school completely overturned at Shekshanupally with a near miss. 

As many as 27 students were reported to be on the bus at the time of the accident, out of which 4 have sustained minor injuries. 

Reports suggest that the steering of the bus was cut while going from Jarutla Rampuram to Uravakonda.

Published February 14th, 2024 at 12:12 IST

