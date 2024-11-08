sb.scorecardresearch
  • News /
  • India News /
  • School Girl Hospitalised After She Was Forced To Consume Poison In Pilibhit

Published 02:30 IST, November 9th 2024

School Girl Hospitalised After She Was Forced To Consume Poison In Pilibhit

A school going girl in the Pilibhit district was forced by three youths on a motorbike to allegedly consume poison, while she was on her way to school

Reported by: Digital Desk
Class 5 girl forced to consume poison in Pilibhit | Image: Pixabay
