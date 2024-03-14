×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated August 31st, 2023 at 22:47 IST

School teacher given 'triple talaq' by husband in front of students in UP

A man landed at a private school here and pronounced "triple talaq" on his wife in front of her students while she was taking a class, police said on Thursday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
UP
The man, identified as Mohammad Shakeel, had returned from Saudi Arabia. (Image: PTI) | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

A man landed at a private school here and pronounced "triple talaq" on his wife in front of her students while she was taking a class, police said on Thursday.

They said a case has been registered against the woman's husband.

The woman, in her complaint to the police, alleged that she was given "triple talaq" by her husband after he arrived at her school. The man, identified as Mohammad Shakeel, had returned from Saudi Arabia.

The woman told the police that her in-laws used to torture her for dowry after her marriage with Shakeel, a resident of Firozabad district, three years ago on September 1, 2020.

She alleged that her husband, mother-in-law and other people used to beat her up for dowry. She said her in-laws threatened to drive her out of the house if she did not bring dowry and finally sent her to her maternal home. She said her husband then went to Saudi Arabia without informing her, police said.

The woman said she had been living at her maternal home since then and worked as a teacher at a private school, they said.

On June 28 this year, the woman's husband returned from Saudi Arabia and arrived at her maternal house in Barabanki on July 10. He asked her to come home with him but she said she could not return immediately, police said.

The woman said her husband stayed with her for six days and then left for home, they said.

He arrived at her school on August 24 and pronounced "triple talaq" on her in front of the students while she was taking a class, police said, quoting the complainant.

Station House Officer, Kotwali city, Sanjay Maurya said a case has been registered against the man and investigation launched.

The case has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections related to assault, intimidation and dowry harassment as well as the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, he added.

The practice of triple talaq had been declared illegal and unconstitutional in the country in 2019. 

Advertisement

Published August 31st, 2023 at 22:47 IST

IPL

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rupee payment agreement doubles value of India's engineering exports to Russia

‘Trade Connect’ update

2 minutes ago
EC Uploads Electoral Bonds Data by SBI, Check the Full List of Donors Here

EC Releases Donors List

3 minutes ago
4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan

Earthquake in Japan

4 minutes ago
Exclusive: RBI has been a progressive regulato: Amazon Pay CEO and VP

Exclusive:Amazon Pay CEO

5 minutes ago
OTT

OTT Platforms Blocked

11 minutes ago
Gautam Gambhir

GG gets hero's welcome

11 minutes ago
Mamata Banerjee

skm HOSPITAL

12 minutes ago
OTT Censorship

OTT Censorship Explained

12 minutes ago
Girl Student Asked To Remove Hijab in Board Exams

Hijab Controversy Gujarat

14 minutes ago
SBI’s Electoral Bond data: Full list of recipient political parties

Electoral Bonds

14 minutes ago
Coaching institutes and JEE entrance: An Analysis

Decoding FIITJEE fiasco

16 minutes ago
SpaceX Starship Elon Musk

Starship lost?

16 minutes ago
Python found in a clothing store in Meerut goes viral

Python In Clothing Store

16 minutes ago
Employee increments

Deloitte India hike surve

19 minutes ago
cash Recovery

Man Returns Rs 10 Lakh

21 minutes ago
West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee has sustained a major injury, a post by the All India Trinamool Congress on 'X' stated.

Mamata Sustains Injury

26 minutes ago
Prime Volleyball League

Prime Volleyball League

27 minutes ago
New York

NYCB annual report

28 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Maharashtra Becomes First State to Buy Land in Kashmir, Claim Reports

    India News6 hours ago

  2. Former ED Chief Sanjay Mishra Frontrunner for Election Commissioner Post

    India News6 hours ago

  3. EC Appointment: Govt Debunks Fake ‘Notification’

    India News7 hours ago

  4. IPL 2024 Unsold XI: Strongest Playing XI of players who went unsold

    Sports 7 hours ago

  5. Traffic Alert: Police Issues Advisory Ahead of Farmers' Maha Panchayat

    India News7 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo