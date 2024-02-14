English
26-year-old School Teacher Shot at by 2 Boys Near Noida, Hospitalised

The shooting took place at around 9 am near Noida on Wednesday.

Digital Desk
Gunshot shot dead
Representative image of an individual firing a gunshot. | Image:Unsplash
Noida: In a shocking incident, a school teacher was shot at by two teenagers over personal enmity near Noida on Wednesday. The shooting took place at around 9 am after the 26-year-old teacher and the boys had a conversation on the road, some 100 metres away from the school in Sakipur village, police said. 

A bullet grazed past an earlobe of the teacher, who was taken to a hospital where his condition was stated to be normal, according to officials. "Rakib Hussain, who lives in the Chand Wali Masjid Gali in the Surajpur area, was on his way to Sushil Modern School today when the two boys, aged around 17 years, came to talk to him and later opened fire at him," a police spokesperson said. 

"The bullet hit him near his right ear and he has been admitted to the hospital for treatment. The condition of injured Rakib Hussain is normal. He is out of danger," the spokesperson said. The police said they are investigating the case from all angles, including links to previous dispute between the two sides, and have launched a search for the duo involved in the attack. Additional police force has been deployed in the area and there is no law and order problem, it added.  

(With PTI inputs)
 

