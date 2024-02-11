Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 07:58 IST

School Timings: Noida Schools to Start at 8.30 am From Monday, February 12

As the weather improves and temperatures increase in Noida and Delhi, a directive has been issued to begin schools earlier in the morning.

Shweta Parande
Noida Schools to Start at 8.30 am From Monday, February 12
Noida Schools to Start at 8.30 am From Monday, February 12 | Image:ani
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
School timings in Noida: As per a directive from the district magistrate (DM), timings for all schools of all boards in Noida, Uttar Pradesh will return to normal. As the weather improves, the temperature has increased and fog has reduced considerably in the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) area.

Classes from Nursery to Standard 12 in all schools of the district will start from 8:30am from Monday onwards, said the directive issued from the office Gautam Budh Nagar DM Manish Kumar Verma on Saturday.

Due to cold weather throughout January 2024, school timings had been revised to 10 am to 3 pm for classes from Nursery till Standard 8. 

“All schools (recognised by the state board, CBSE, ICSE, IB, UP Board, and others), across the district, will begin from 8:30 am from February 12,” said the directive by DM Verma.

An order issued by the basic education department on Saturday also said, “The timings for all the schools of all boards will be changed from 10:00 am to 8:30 am from February 12, 2024, for classes nursery to XII till further orders.”

“The change in school timings has to be mandatorily followed by all educational institutions operating across Gautam Budh Nagar from February 12,” said Dharamveer Singh, District Inspector of Schools (DIOS), Gautam Budh Nagar.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Noida saw temperatures to the tune of minimum 6.5 degrees Celsius (°C) and maximum 23.1 degrees Celsius (°C) on Saturday. Delhi experienced similar weather.

Published February 11th, 2024 at 07:58 IST

