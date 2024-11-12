Published 09:44 IST, November 12th 2024
Schools in Chennai to Remain Closed Today After Heavy Rain Alert
In light of the heavy rain forecast, Chennai district collector, Rashmi Siddharth Zagade has declared a holiday for all schools in the capital city for Tuesday
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Asian News International
In light of the heavy rain forecast, Chennai district collector, Rashmi Siddharth Zagade has declared a holiday for all schools in the capital city for Tuesday | Image: Twitte
09:44 IST, November 12th 2024