sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Donald Trump | Khalistani Extremism | India Economic Summit | Middle-East Conflict | US Elections |

Published 09:44 IST, November 12th 2024

Schools in Chennai to Remain Closed Today After Heavy Rain Alert

In light of the heavy rain forecast, Chennai district collector, Rashmi Siddharth Zagade has declared a holiday for all schools in the capital city for Tuesday

Reported by: Asian News International
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Trains and flights have been cancelled.
In light of the heavy rain forecast, Chennai district collector, Rashmi Siddharth Zagade has declared a holiday for all schools in the capital city for Tuesday | Image: Twitte
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

09:44 IST, November 12th 2024