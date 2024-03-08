×

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 07:48 IST

Scooter Driver Talking On His Phone Falls Off In The Middle Of A Busy Road | See What Happened Next

Viral Video: The video showed a scooter driver travelling alone on the busy road while talking on the phone.

Reported by: Pritam Saha
Scooter Driver Falls Off While talking on mobile at the time of driving
Scooter Driver Falls Off While talking on mobile at the time of driving | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Bangalore: Thousands of people have died in horrifyingly frequent occurrences on Indian roads. There are a lot of fatal traffic accidents in India, and the main causes include old vehicles, badly maintained roadways, careless driving, and breaking traffic laws. As usual, motorcycles are the primary vehicle involved in collisions caused by speeding and other traffic violations. A video of careless scooter driver went viral recently. An approaching four-wheeler almost crushed a scooter rider who attempted a dangerous move and violated traffic laws on Bangalore's Bts Layout Arekere.

A disturbing video captured on camera was uploaded to X, the previous Twitter platform. The video, which was taken on March 5th, showed a scooty driver travelling alone on the busy road while talking on the phone. He abruptly trips and falls in the middle of the road a few minutes later. Thankfully, he jumps from the scooter as soon as the mishap occurs. Consequently, he avoided a major disaster because the rider could have been easily driven over by oncoming cars. According to reports, no formal complaint has been lodged yet.

The user 'Third Eye' on X posted the video. "Scooter guy busy on phone FALLS OFF," the caption said. "Could this driver please be fined for using his phone while riding? In addition, 3,500 rupees are outstanding for traffic violations that need to be paid. Around 7 p.m. on March 5, an incident occurred close to BTS Layout Arkere." The video has received a ton of likes and comments in addition to 13,000 views since it was posted. 

Published March 8th, 2024 at 07:48 IST

Viral

2 days ago
