Bangalore: Thousands of people have died in horrifyingly frequent occurrences on Indian roads. There are a lot of fatal traffic accidents in India, and the main causes include old vehicles, badly maintained roadways, careless driving, and breaking traffic laws. As usual, motorcycles are the primary vehicle involved in collisions caused by speeding and other traffic violations. A video of careless scooter driver went viral recently. An approaching four-wheeler almost crushed a scooter rider who attempted a dangerous move and violated traffic laws on Bangalore's Bts Layout Arekere.

A disturbing video captured on camera was uploaded to X, the previous Twitter platform. The video, which was taken on March 5th, showed a scooty driver travelling alone on the busy road while talking on the phone. He abruptly trips and falls in the middle of the road a few minutes later. Thankfully, he jumps from the scooter as soon as the mishap occurs. Consequently, he avoided a major disaster because the rider could have been easily driven over by oncoming cars. According to reports, no formal complaint has been lodged yet.

