×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated November 29th, 2021 at 22:25 IST

Scooter rider killed by his friend in Nagpur

A 20-year-old man riding the scooter was stabbed to death by the pillion rider who suspected the former's involvement in a 'murder conspiracy' against him in Nagpur, police said on Monday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

A 20-year-old man riding the scooter was stabbed to death by the pillion rider who suspected the former's involvement in a 'murder conspiracy' against him in Nagpur, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Sher Khan (22), a notorious history-sheeter and his friend Fardin Khan (21), were arrested by the police for allegedly killing Imroj alias Immu Rashid Qureshi on Sunday midnight, an official said.

The official said that Khan suspected that the deceased had ratted on him to members of his rival gang of criminals.

Khan who was riding pillion, stabbed Qureshi near Sanjay Gandhi Nagar. He was joined by Fardin Khan in the attack, the official added.

Qureshi was declared dead by doctors in a hospital. A case of murder was registered. 

Advertisement

Published November 29th, 2021 at 22:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

DC beat LSG by 6 wicket

LSG vs DC: Standouts

3 minutes ago
Kerala Blasters secures fifth spot before playoffs with solid 3-1 win against Hyderabad FC

ISL Update

4 minutes ago
Murder

Ahmednagar Student Murder

5 minutes ago
Murder

Ahmednagar Student Murder

6 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

10 minutes ago
Unsplash

Tips For Sensitive Teeth

20 minutes ago
haldi

Anti-Ageing Supplements

22 minutes ago
Nuts

Energy Boosting Snacks

24 minutes ago
Gourav Vallabh, Vijender Singh Joining BJP: 5 Major Blows to Congress in Lok Sabha Polls 2024

5 Major Blows To Cong

26 minutes ago
Bengaluru Man Tragically Dies After Friend Pumps Hot Air Into His Rectum For Fun

Israel-Gaza conflict

27 minutes ago
Mosquito bites

Prevent Mosquito Attacks

31 minutes ago
Rameshwaram Cafe

Bengaluru Cafe Blast

31 minutes ago
DC vs LSG

DC beat LSG

32 minutes ago
Brushing

Sensitive Teeth

37 minutes ago
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

North vs South

41 minutes ago
Cannes

Cannes Film Festival 2024

42 minutes ago
Constipation

HMF Rule And Constipation

44 minutes ago
Mrunal Thakur

Family Star BTS

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. MS Dhoni's fan faces the flak for not paying daughters' school fees

    Sports 6 hours ago

  2. Malaysian Beauty Queen Loses Title Over Viral Video Controversy

    World7 hours ago

  3. Swiggy Delivery Boy Stealing Shoes Outside Flat In The Viral Video

    India News7 hours ago

  4. Harbhajan Singh's big WARNING to Rohit-Rahul before T20 World Cup

    Sports 7 hours ago

  5. BJP's Annamalai Promises IIM, NIA and NCB Units For Coimbatore

    Lok Sabha Elections8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo